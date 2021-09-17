TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.36.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $43.89.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

