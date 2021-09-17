Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM opened at $12.66 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.