Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

