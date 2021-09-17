68,300 Shares in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth about $11,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Canoo by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,171,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canoo by 1,405.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 1,019,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOEV opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

