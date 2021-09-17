OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after buying an additional 1,094,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

