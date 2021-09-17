New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,794 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unitil were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Unitil by 22.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 216,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unitil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

UTL opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

