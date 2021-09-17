New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

