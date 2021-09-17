Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 89.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 72.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Teekay by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.