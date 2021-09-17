United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 5.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.76. 161,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,667,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of research firms have commented on X. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

