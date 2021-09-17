EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

