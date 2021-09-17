10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $24,604,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

