Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 392,269 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 392,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

