JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $458.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been given a $458.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.68 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

