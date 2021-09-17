2020 Aps Otee Sells 150,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $19,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84.

On Friday, August 27th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00.

U stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after acquiring an additional 161,583 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 186.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,539,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

