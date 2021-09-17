Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Gpiac, Llc Sells 1,137,249 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMNI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 136,527 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

