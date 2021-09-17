Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FME. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.24 ($82.63).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €59.72 ($70.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.