(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) & PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Critical Review

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for (BTCA) and PetIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 0 3 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.07%. Given PetIQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetIQ is more favorable than (BTCA).

Profitability

This table compares (BTCA) and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A PetIQ -7.92% 5.31% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (BTCA) and PetIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PetIQ $780.05 million 0.95 -$77.47 million $0.30 84.10

(BTCA) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetIQ.

Volatility & Risk

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetIQ beats (BTCA) on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.

