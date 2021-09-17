$704.53 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $704.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.