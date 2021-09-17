Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

