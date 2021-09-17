Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.