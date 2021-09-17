Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.
NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
