Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$107.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. Onex has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

