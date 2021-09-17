GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.34. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

