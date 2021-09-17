Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMPR opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

About Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

