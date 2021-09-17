Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.