National Bankshares Increases Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$9.75

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

ARGTF stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

