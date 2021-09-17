Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) PT Raised to C$9.75

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.