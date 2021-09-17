UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

