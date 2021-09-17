UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESYJY. AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

