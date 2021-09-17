Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of RSI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,890.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

