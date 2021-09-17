Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

