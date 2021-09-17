Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.95.

ALB opened at $231.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

