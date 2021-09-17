Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,890.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,961 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.