RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) & STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Head to Head Comparison

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RxSight and STAAR Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 41.80 $5.91 million $0.35 411.89

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RxSight and STAAR Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00 STAAR Surgical 0 4 1 0 2.20

RxSight presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RxSight is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13%

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats RxSight on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

