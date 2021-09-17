Analyzing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Playtika alerts:

This table compares Playtika and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 4.92 $92.10 million $0.24 118.79 Marin Software $29.98 million 2.86 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Playtika and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60%

Summary

Playtika beats Marin Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.