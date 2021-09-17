Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.37.

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.68.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

