Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services."

NYSE:MTX opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

