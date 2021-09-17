Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

RRC stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

