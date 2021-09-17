BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.04.

BNPQY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

