Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCHYY opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. Sands China has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

