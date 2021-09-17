Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $690.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $750.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.35.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $615.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $296.17 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.