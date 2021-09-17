Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $171.25 Price Target at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $171.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.04.

Garmin stock opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 84.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

