KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $475.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $364.61.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $372.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.09. KLA has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $373.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 23.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,005.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

