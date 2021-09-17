IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ISEE opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.03.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $3,155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

