Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Grows By 461.1%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 461.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

IIF opened at $28.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.