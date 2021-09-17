Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 774,262 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.34.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
