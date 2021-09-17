Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 774,262 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 4.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after acquiring an additional 306,655 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

