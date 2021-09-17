SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 9.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 14,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,787,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

