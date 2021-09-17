Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 1,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,624,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.