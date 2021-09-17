Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.58. 71,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,487,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

