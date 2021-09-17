Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Down 4.2%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.93. 11,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,180,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

