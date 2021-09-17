Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Rises By 500.0%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IMCI opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

